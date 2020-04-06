Carlik Jones commits to Louisville

ROANOKE, Va. – Since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 26, Radford’s Carlik Jones has been touted as one of the best available grad transfers. After fielding interest from the likes of Maryland, Gonzaga, Marquette, West Virginia and Michigan-- just to name a few-- the Cincinnati native chose Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals. Jones made the announcement via Instagram.

He had also entered his name to the NBA Advisory Committee.

The 6-foot-1 guard is coming off his redshirt junior season at Radford where he averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assitsts. In 2018 he was an integral part in guiding Radford back to the NCAA Tournament for this first time in 8 years, after a game-wining shot against Liberty in the Big South tournament championship.

Louisville is coming off a 24-7 season and was one of four ACC teams with at least 15 conference wins.