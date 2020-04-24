Redskins take Ohio State DE Chase Young, second pick overall

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins selected defensive end Chase Young in the first round (No. 2 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young (6-5, 265) played in 38 games at Ohio State from 2017-19 and recorded 99 tackles (69 solo), 42.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight passes defensed.

As a junior in 2019, Young registered 16.5 sacks, which set the Ohio State single-season record and was the highest total in the nation. Young also led the nation in forced fumbles (seven). He was named a unanimous All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist, where he was the ninth defensive player out of 159 total finalists since 1982.

Young was named both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winners, which both are presented annually to college football's top defensive players. He was additionally named to the 2019 College Football All-American Team and first-team All-Big Ten.

Young, 21, attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., where he won the state football championship during his senior season. Young was named Washington Post's all-metropolitan defensive player of the year and was included on the U.S. Army All-American and American Family Insurance All-US Football teams. He was born April 14, 1999.

