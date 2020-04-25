The Washington Redskins take Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden in 4th round, 142nd overall

The Washington Redskins have selected wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gandy-Golden (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) grew up in Dallas, Georgia, and played at Paulding County High School where he had 119 receptions for 1,974 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. That earned him five college offers before accepting a scholarship from Liberty University.

Gandy-Golden immediately became an important piece of the Flames' offense with 21 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Over the next three seasons, Gandy-Golden had at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his senior season third among FBS receivers in receptions (79) and yards (1,396).

After helping lead the Flames to three winning seasons in four years, Gandy-Golden now joins a talented group of young receivers, including Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr., and Kelvin Harmon.

“When he does catch [the ball], he has an innate ability to add yardage after the catch,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile. “Gandy-Golden’s route running is still a work in progress, but his build-up speed, length and ball skills could allow to develop into a dangerous third-level threat on the next level.”