Area VHSL state softball champs: One year later

Bedford, Va./Riner, Va. – Liberty High School softball was ready for the 2020 season after winning the Class 3 state title a year ago.

“Really excited about what we had, but at the same time you’re constantly thinking about who youre going to play and what not,” Liberty head softball coach Mike Thompson said.

It was a similar situation for Tori Boyd. The Auburn star shortstop committed to play softball at Radford, and was ready for her final season, hoping to defend Auburn’s Class 1 title. The expectations were high again, but once Covid-19 postponed the spring sports season with no sign of return, reality began to set in.

“It was just shock, devastation. I was mad, really upset,” Boyd admitted.

Coaches have been told to treat this new time as a dead period, which means limited contact with the players pertaining to softball. “We cant even really promote working out individually, we hope they’re doing something to stay engaged, but other than that, it’s just kind of take care of yourselves, very little communication as far as softball stuff,” Thompson said. And even though Boyd is heading off to play at the next level, there’s no replacement for a high school senior season.

“Never take for granted your teammates, always cherish them. Have a good time, whatever you’re doing, and then put all of yourself into every rep and every game because it could be your last,” Boyd said.