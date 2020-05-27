Another state honor for Cavaliers’ Veldman

Daleville, Va. –

It has been quite a run for Miette Veldman. The Lord Botetourt graduate leaves the Cavaliers program as one of the most decorated athletes ever to come through Daleville. Tuesday she is once again a scholarship winner after being named the Allstate VHSL Class 3 female athlete of the year.



Veldman won five state championships and had six all-state first team selections while starring at Lord Botetourt in both volleyball and basketball. She’ will continue her career at James Madison. Dan River’s Ethan Lewis was also honored as the boys Class 2 athlete of the year.