Virginia high school football coaches create new Association

Roanoke, Va. – High school football coaches from across Virginia are forming the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association (@CFBCA20) to give the more than 5-thousand coaches a collective voice in the direction of prep football in the state.

Earlier this week, a reported 75 coaches from all across the Commonwealth participated in a Zoom call about the new effort to form a coaches association. According to published reports, the state has been divided into five regions, with 15 coaches representing each region. The Association hopes to be officially recognized by the VHSL soon.



Area coaches involved include Heritage coach Brad Bradley, Liberty coach Chris Watts and William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace, all representing the Central Virginia region of the state.

The Association’s media presence has exploded on Twitter. The CFCA’s site has gained nearly 600 followers in about 48 hours, with longtime high school coaches from all across the state weighing in and lending their support.

