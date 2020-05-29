Byrd’s Baker, Botetourt’s Veldman win 2020 B’nai B’rith awards

William Byrd’s Logan Baker and Lord Botetourt’s Miette Veldman are the overall winners of the 70th annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement awards sponsored by the Roanoke Jewish Federation. Baker also earns the prestigious Artie Levin Personal Life award. The announcement came virtually this year, as a banquet was not possible because of ongoing cornavirus concerns.

The awards are given each year to a male and female winner from among 19 schools in the Roanoke Valley. It is viewed locally as the area “Heisman trophy” of high school awards. The student-athletes are judged differently than most awards of this kind. The award is weighted 40-percent on athletic success, 40-percent on academic success and 20 percent on community service.

Baker excelled at both football and baseball for the Terriers. The 2nd team All-Blue Ridge quarterback was team captain. He was a standout pitcher and outfielder for the William Byrd baseball team.

Logan is a member of the BETA Club and a two year member of the YOVASO Club. He’ll continue his career at Christopher-Newport University in the fall, where he’ll play football.

Baker is also the winner of the Artie Levin Personal Life Award. This recognition was added in 1997 in memory of the longtime television fitness guru who was one of those who helped create the award. This is given to the student athlete with the highest personal life score.

Veldman is one of the most decorated athletes in Lord Botetourt history. Recently named the VHSL AllState Class 3 girls athlete of the year, Miette won five state team titles during her Cavalier career, and was named to six All-State first teams.

She is a three-year member of the National Honor Society and served as a volunteer youth coach in her spare time. Veldman will continue her career at James Madison University where she will play volleyball.