Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick

Dennis Waszak Jr.

Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2019, file photo, Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson bats during an NCAA college baseball game against Notre Dame in Phoenix. The Detroit Tigers are rebuilding around an impressive group of minor league pitchers. Now, it might be time to add a star hitting prospect to the mix. Whether its Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson or somebody else, Detroit has a chance to add another potential standout when it makes the No. 1 selection in Wednesday nights Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

The baseball-bashing Torkelson played first base in college, but was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

After having the majors’ worst record last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers took Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018, and now they’ve got a powerful bat that could anchor their lineup for years to come to go along with an arm they hope is a future ace.

This year’s draft was originally scheduled to be held for the first time in Omaha, Nebraska, as a lead-in to the College World Series. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic caused baseball to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft as a remote event — much like the NFL did in April — and shortening it from three days with 40 rounds to just two days and five rounds.

