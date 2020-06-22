Two Liberty University football players leaving, citing leadership’s racial insensitivity, incompetence

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two members of the Liberty University football team announced Monday they are not returning to the university.

Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel Clark are both entering the transfer portal, one citing “racial insensitivity displayed by leadership,”and the other citing “cultural incompetent within multiple levels of leadership.”

PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ljti2CJOWb — Tayvion Land (@LandTayvion) June 22, 2020

*Announcement* I have entered my name into the transfer portal I will no longer be attending Liberty University please respect my decision ✊🏿. pic.twitter.com/HmsHD7DeRJ — Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark™️ (@_treclark) June 22, 2020

Land, a safety and Clark, a cornerback, both just finished their freshman seasons.

Land played in 11 games last season, logging 23 total tackles. He also forced and recovered one fumble.

Clark played in 13 games last season, logging 38 total tackles. He also had one sack.

Land graduated from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, while Clark graduated from Manchester High School in Chesterfield County.

Their decisions follow the move made by basketball player Asia Todd, who also just left the university for similar reasons.