10 News talks one-on-one with former Liberty Flame Asia Todd

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A former Liberty University athlete talked with 10 News on Friday about her decision to leave the school.

Asia Todd was a starter for the Liberty University women’s basketball team, but on Wednesday, announced she’s leaving, citing “racial insensitivity” within the school’s leadership.

Her announcement comes after university president, Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted that he’d wear a mask with the controversial blackface image from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page.

Watch the full 8-minute interview with Todd:

Todd said the decision was difficult and that her coaches tried their best to make her stay.

She said she hasn’t experience personal racial biases on campus, but has friends who have.

She hopes her actions spark a change.

“Having the courage to really speak out and break that code of silence. And don’t accept the status quo and just the norm. Just having the courage to speak out and I pray this encourages people,” said Todd.

Earlier this week, Falwell apologized and deleted his tweet after a group of black alumni asked for an apology and threatened to pull financial support.

We reached out to Liberty University for a statement on Todd’s transfer; however, per NCAA rules, Liberty officials said they cannot make specific comments about athletes.