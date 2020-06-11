Liberty University basketball starter leaving, citing ‘racial insensitivities'

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One member of the Liberty Flames women’s basketball team will not be returning to Lynchburg in the fall.

Asia Todd, who just finished her freshman year, announced on Twitter, that she is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be returning to Liberty University.

She said that her decision had nothing to do with basketball and that some things are bigger than basketball.

During a 71-second video, Todd said that “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” do not align with her beliefs, therefore, she’s leaving Liberty.

Announcement: I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal and will no longer be attending Liberty University 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LwESGkjwNs — Asia Todd🔛🔝🔜🏀 (@hoopersgalore_) June 11, 2020

Here’s the transcript of what Todd said in her video:

“Hello everyone, my name’s Asia Todd and I’m here to inform you guys that I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal and that I will no longer be attending Liberty University. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. This decision had nothing to do with basketball or the program, for this decision was simply bigger than basketball. Now the basketball program, the coaching staff and my teammates at Liberty was amazing. I developed lifelong relationships that I will cherish forever. However, due to the racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions. Therefore, I had to do what I felt was best within my heart and stand up for what is right. I pray that you guys respect my decision and that you guys also pray for me as I am seeking for a new home and a great fit. Thank you.”

Last season for the Flames, Todd started 25 of 31 games, averaging 26.3 minutes and 8.6 points per game.