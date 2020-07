WASHINGTON – Looking for Washington Redskins apparel? Then don’t go to Nike.com.

When you search “Redskins” the above is what you’ll find.

Despite being the NFL’s provider of game-day uniforms and sideline apparel, Nike has removed all Redskins apparel from its site.

The move follows FedEx, the named sponsor of the Redskins’ stadium, asking the team to change its name.

Asked about Snyder changing the name, a spokesman said recently the team had no comment, according to the Associated Press.