Redskins will ‘undergo a thorough review’ regarding name change

'We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.'

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

A general view of the Washington Redskins logo at center field before a game between the Detroit Lions and Redskins at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – The Washington Redskins have broken their silence after growing pressure to change the team’s name.

On Friday morning, the team’s four-paragraph statement includes a quote from both owner Dan Snyder and new head coach Ron Rivera.

Below is the team’s statement:

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.

Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins, stated, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Ron Rivera, Head Coach of the Washington Redskins remarked, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”

Friday’s statement follows pressure from FedEx, the name sponsor of the Redskins’ stadium, to change the name.

Also, it appears that Nike, which supplies the NFL’s game-day jerseys and on-field apparel, has removed all Redskins items from its online store.

