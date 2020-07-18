Auburn football business as usual until VHSL’s plan is finalized

RINER, Va. – The VHSL announced Wednesday three plans for high school sports moving forward, none of which included football this fall as an option.

Schools that have been cleared to start practicing are taking advantage. Auburn has been conditioning for a week, working on sprints, agilities, lifting, and going over plays in the classroom. Head coach Cam Akers said that they will continue to work out until a final decision is made by the VHSL.

“It’s obviously different than how we’d normally do things,” Akers said. “But it’s our goal right now to get these kids back in shape from a conditioning standpoint.”

“We are just focused on getting back to where we left off in in March and that’s a lot of time lost. But it’s nice to see these guys come out, be resilient through this time, and come out here and get back to work,” Akers said.