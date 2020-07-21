Roanoke College Baseball coach Matt McGuire resigns

Salem, Va. – He led the Maroons to become trailblazers on the diamonds. Now Roanoke College is losing their highly successful baseball coach.

Matt McGuire resigns from his college baseball coaching position after racking up 168 wins in his eight years as head coach in Salem. In 2017 he led Roanoke College to a school record 35 wins, won the ODAC tournament and the NCAA Division III south regional, advancing to the Division III College World Series. His team finishes 2-2 in the CWS.

These milestones were all ‘firsts” for the Maroons baseball program. McGuire led his team to a 5th straight winning season in 2019 before having action cut short in 2020 due to Covid-19. But he clearly lives by the motto, “you have to believe to achieve.” “Originally when I took over being a part-time head coach a lot of people around here thought I was crazy, and I think some of the players at the time thought I was too. But you have to have a vision if you want to be any good and we set that vision and worked as hard as we possibly could everyday to fulfill that and I think we did a pretty good job of that over the 8 years,” McGuire said.

The William Byrd alum is leaving he college ranks for a sales opportunity at BSN Sports, which is a uniform, apparel and equipment company in Salem.