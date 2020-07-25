Salem Spartans trio commits to Louisiana-Monroe football program

ROANOKE, Va. – They say good things come in 3′s, no exception when it comes to high school athletes. Earlier in the week, Brooke Leonard brought us the story of three Lord Botetourt senior football players committing to play at Appalachian State University. Saturday, the Salem Spartans had a trio of talented football players that also decided to suit up together on the college gridiron.

Zavione Wood, Jorden McDonald and Jayden McDonald all announced that they will play football at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Wood rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and over 10 touchdowns in 2019, while also playing effective defense at middle linebacker for the Spartans.

Jorden McDonald was a force for the Spartans, splitting time as a defensive back and wide receiver while his twin brother Jayden also wreaked havoc in the defensive back field-- earning first team all-state honors.