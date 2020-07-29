88ºF

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley will opt out of 2020 season, train for NFL Draft

Farley sent video announcement of his decision to ESPN

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Caleb Farley #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
BLACKSBURG, Va. – One Hokie will not be suiting up this fall.

Caleb Farley sent a video to ESPN, announcing his decision to not play college football this upcoming season.

Here’s what Farley says in the video announcement:

“After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now. I tragically lost my mother, Robin, January 2, 2018, to an illness and I cannot afford to lose another parent or a love one. Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what’s going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace. So thank you Virginia Tech, my coaches, teammates and anyone else who has supported me in the past. I wish you all the best and stay safe and God bless.”

Caleb Farley

Farley is the first college player to announce he will not play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that Farley is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farley, who was a redshirt junior, was named First Team All-ACC last season and was tied for second in the league with four interceptions.

