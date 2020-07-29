Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley will opt out of 2020 season, train for NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One Hokie will not be suiting up this fall.

Caleb Farley sent a video to ESPN, announcing his decision to not play college football this upcoming season.

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Here’s what Farley says in the video announcement:

“After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now. I tragically lost my mother, Robin, January 2, 2018, to an illness and I cannot afford to lose another parent or a love one. Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what’s going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace. So thank you Virginia Tech, my coaches, teammates and anyone else who has supported me in the past. I wish you all the best and stay safe and God bless.” Caleb Farley

Farley is the first college player to announce he will not play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that Farley is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farley, who was a redshirt junior, was named First Team All-ACC last season and was tied for second in the league with four interceptions.