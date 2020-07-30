Former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley speaks on his decision to opt out of the 2020 football season

ROANOKE, Va. – Caleb Farley was one of the best cornerbacks in the nation returning this season to Virginia Tech, and his courageous decision to opt out of the year was not taken lightly.

“I just was never in a position where I would have been comfortable committing myself to that season,” he said.

Farley also lost his mom due to an illness in 2018, and he said he couldn’t get that thought out of his head.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if my father, my uncle, or anyone of my loved ones, contracted the virus and it came from me,” he said. “It was just something I couldn’t keep putting off and putting off and ignoring and ignoring. It was far from a business decision, it hurt me to opt out of the season."

Farley is projected to be the best cornerback available in the 2021 NFL Draft and will use the time until then to prepare for the next big stage.

“It’s a dream come true. That is a dream come true. It’s been a dream come true since I was a little boy, you know, five, six years old, kindergarten. That’s what I was writing in my journal. I just didn’t see a better option for me.”

Farley said he will miss his team, coaches, and HokieNation, but he is at peace with his decision.

“I’m just in such a happy place right now. I just am excited to work hard at my craft and continue to progress,” he finished.