Gray, Green Teams winners in ‘The Last Inning’

SALEM, Va. – In game one of the action on Saturday, the Gray team defeated the Red team 13-9 in a comeback effort.

In game two of action, the Green team prevailed with a 6-4 victory over the Navy team.

The Gray team was made up of players from Staunton River, William Byrd, Eastern Montgomery, Radford and Cave Spring. The Red team was made up of players from Alleghany, Covington, James River, Lord Botetourt, Franklin County and Patrick Henry.

The green team was made up of players from Salem, Glenvar, Auburn, Nothside and Craig County. The Navy team was made up of players from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, William Fleming, Hidden Valley and North Cross.