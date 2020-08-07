JMU cancels fall football season, hoping to play in the spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. – There will be no football in 2020 at James Madison University.

On Friday, the university announced that it has suspended its fall football season, with hopes of a spring season.

In July, when the CAA, the conference in which JMU plays, announced its fall football season was canceled, JMU said it was still planning to play fall football.

The CAA is planning to have a spring football season.

On Aug. 5, the NCAA Board of Governors issued updated guidance, including:

Measures for each division to make its own decisions on championships Criteria for at least 50 percent of eligible institutions to compete in order to sponsor a championship.

As of Friday afternoon, greater than 50 percent of FCS institutions have postponed their fall football season.