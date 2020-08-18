Giles native, ESPN reporter Marty Smith returns home for a special night

SALEM, Va. – Over time, the Roanoke Valley Sports Club has drawn big names to the area as guest speakers-- such as coaches and former players. Monday night some homegrown talent took to the stage to share his personal stories and memories thus far on his journey as a sports journalist. Marty Smith spoke to a room of dozens to share his message of kindness, effort and compassion.

“I’m so grateful that so many people came out to support the Roanoke Valley sports club, to support me, to support the message of kindness, effort and compassion-- which is how I have everything in my life,” Smith said.

“In this world we could use some of that so I’m grateful to be able to say that message and it was well received.”

The Radford alum shared the value in having passion and being given opportunities along the way. And by the end of the night, it was Smith who gave a Giles County native an opportunity. Smith surprised Ty Lowery with a “Never Settle” scholarship as part of Tomorrow’s Team Inc., to help cover his expenses as a college student-athlete. Lowery, who wore the same jersey number as Smith when he played at Giles, will be a freshman on the football team at Southern Virginia University.

Smith also signed copies of his New York Times Bestselling book, “Never Settle: Sports, Family and the American Soul.”