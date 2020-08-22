Feel the Rush: revitalized Roanoke semipro football team makes a return

ROANOKE, Va. – It's hot and steamy in mid-August, which typically means high school football is preparing to get cranked up. Instead it's a quiet August in 2020 on Friday nights. But Saturday afternoons is been all business at Lucy Addison field in Roanoke-- not middle school football, not rec league, but semipro football.

“Semipro is something I feel passionate about. I just feel lucky to be able to revive that and bring it back out here.”

Pope Mitchell is the owner, head coach and director of football operations for the Roanoke Rush. The team originally debuted in the mid 90s but Mitchell has pulled out his playbook to bring it back, giving those who share in his love of the game, the chance to hit the field.

“Just because you don’t get to a certain level and you’re from the area doesn’t mean you have to stop playing the game,” Mitchell said.

No one takes those sentiments to heart more than Donald Carter.

“You just have to be committed to what you see yourself being,” Carter said.

After playing for Patrick Henry High School, Carter spent time at Blinn College and Bluefield College. Since then he’s played semipro football for 5 years in the New River Valley before joining the Rush. His motivation for playing is a personal one.

“My kids are the ones that are actually keeping me committted to this because it’s bigger than me. A lot of people would say, ‘Those guys should just give it up.’ But it’s not about that,” said Carter.

“It’s about being committed because if you live for something, you don’t fall for anything,” said Carter.

These guys are coming together to represent the City in the Atlantic Coast Football Alliance, aiming to show that they still have what it takes and to let everyone “Feel the Rush.”

“The fact that they have a chance to go play in front of scouts, a chance to be invited to combined is something big to me,” said Devin Johnson. He serves as part owner, offensive analyst and strenght and conditioning coach for the Rush.

In terms of games, the team is scheduled to start the season on September 12 in Washington D.C. as part of the leagues kickoff event. Though they don’t have a field to call home for games, they are in the process of talking to area high schools and Roanoke City in regards to Rivers Edge Sports Complex.

With the Coronavirus pandemic on everyone’s minds, Mitchell says they’re keeping an eye on summer leagues currently in season. Conference calls are being held by the league on whether the seasons start date needs to be pushed back but as of now, it’s still scheduled to begin in September.