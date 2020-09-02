Hokies RB transfer Blackshear can compete immediately

Blacksburg, Va. – The Hokies get a big boost to the backfield as the calendar turns to September.

Rutgers transfer running back Raheem Blackshear has been ruled eligible to play for the Hokies immediately.

Blackshear won his eligibility appeal after his initial waiver to play in 2020 was denied.

He played in 27 games at Rutgers with more than 1700 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns under his belt.