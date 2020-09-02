73ºF

Sports

Hokies RB transfer Blackshear can compete immediately

The Rutgers transfer’s initial waiver request was denied

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, ACC Football
Raheem Blackshear wins appeal for eligibility.
Blacksburg, Va. – The Hokies get a big boost to the backfield as the calendar turns to September.
Rutgers transfer running back Raheem Blackshear has been ruled eligible to play for the Hokies immediately.
Blackshear won his eligibility appeal after his initial waiver to play in 2020 was denied.
He played in 27 games at Rutgers with more than 1700 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns under his belt.

