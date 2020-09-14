80ºF

‘It’s possible’ Washington Football Team could become permanent name

Washington Football Team is 1-0

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team celebrates with Dwayne Haskins #7 after recovering a fumble in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Washington Football Team may remain just that.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal team owner Dan Syder said, “Sure, it’s possible,” that the name could be permanent.

“If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name. I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel.”

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder in an email to the Wall Stree Journal

In mid-July, the team retired the Redskins name this summer and not much later, announced the team’s name would be Washington Football Team for this season.

Prior to that name being announced, Red Wolves and Red Tails were among the betting favorites for the new name.

