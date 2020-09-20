Halftime: Arizona Cardinals lead Washington Football Team 20-0

GLENDALE, Az. – The Washington Football Team trails Arizona Cardinals at halftime by a score of 20-0.

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray leads the game with 189 passing yards including a 4-yard touchdown toss to Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Murray himself.

Washington Offensive Lineman Brandon Scherff was injured late in the second quarter.

Final updates to come preceding the end of the game.