Halftime: Arizona Cardinals lead Washington Football Team 20-0

The teams are playing in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Dwayne Haskins Jr #7 of the Washington Football Team has the ball knocked out of his hand by Jordan Phillips #97 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The fumble was recovered by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones #55. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, Az. – The Washington Football Team trails Arizona Cardinals at halftime by a score of 20-0.

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray leads the game with 189 passing yards including a 4-yard touchdown toss to Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Murray himself.

Washington Offensive Lineman Brandon Scherff was injured late in the second quarter.

Final updates to come preceding the end of the game.

