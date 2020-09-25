Appalachian League to become a college baseball developmental league

ROANOKE, Va. – The Appalachian League will look different when it returns.

On Friday, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced a plan to transform the Appalacian League into a college summer league.

Rather than being professional players at the rookie-level, the league would be comprised of the nation’s top rising college freshman and sophomores.

The plan is to “retain high-caliber baseball in the communities where it is currently being played under the Appalachian League brand while bringing new, modern approaches to player development and exciting partnerships and opportunities for teams, fans and communities,” according to Major League Baseball

More details will be released during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday at noon.