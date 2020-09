NC State’s visit to Lane stadium will include a bittersweet homecoming for a member of there coaching staff. Assistant Charley Wiles spent 24 years alongside Bud Foster, and another two as a grad assistant under head coach Frank Beamer. But he’ll enter Lane stadium Saturday wearing the visiting Wolfpack colors.

Wiles played for Coach Frank Beamer at Murray State as well. NC State at Virginia tech is set to kick off at 8 p.m. from Lane Stadium.