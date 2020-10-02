Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell excited about 2021 NASCAR schedule

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – On Wednesday, NASCAR released its 2021 Cup Series schedule with three new tracks and two new layouts.

The two annual races at Martinsville didn’t change too much, but President Clay Campbell was fine with the small tweak to its spring race.

“Obviously, we moved out of May to April 10th for the spring but that’s the month we used to run it in all the time,” Campbell said. “It’s still a Saturday night race, I think it’s the only Saturday night race all year under the lights. Should be a great year.”

The schedule also includes back-to-back races in Virginia.

“It’s an exciting and ambitious schedule,” he added. “If you look at our schedule in April, April 10th, Richmond is the week after us on April 18th. It’s a huge month for racing in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It’s huge to have to races back-to-back in the same state.”

Other notable changes to the schedule include Bristol as a dirt track, and Indy turning into a road course.