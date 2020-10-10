Hokies trail Tar Heels 35-14

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia Tech Hokies trail the UNC Tar Heels by a score of 35-14 at halftime.

UNC started the game off by scoring 21 unanswered points.

The Tar Heels were lead offensively by Quarterback Sam Howell. In the first half, Howell completed 14 of 18 passes for 186 yards and threw for two touchdowns. The first was a 37-yard completion to Wide Receiver Dyami Brown and the second was a 43-yard completion to Brown again late in the second quarter.

UNC also rushed for 186 total yards which included two rushing touchdowns by Runningback Javonte Williams and one rushing touchdown by Wide Receiver Dazz Newsome

The Hokies answered back by scoring 14 unanswered points of their own, with both touchdowns being on the ground in the goal line formation.

Virginia Tech is playing without 15 players against the University of North Carolina, including starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins.