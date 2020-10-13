Virginia, Virginia Tech both regrouping after losses

Charlottesville, VA. – Virginia got an early season test of adversity when starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong left the game with a head injury, later diagnosed as a concussion.

The backup quarterback, redshirt junior quarterback Lindell Stone was forced to step in in the second quarter.



“Yeah Lendell Stone is our quarterback. If Brennan can’t go then Lendell is next. And so will be going day-by-day with Brennan but in the meantime preparing Lendell. He(Lendell) wants to be a coach and quite frankly knows the offense as good or better than any of us and he sees it in real time he understands it in real time. He’s a very fast, efficient decision-maker. He understands coverage so quickly, understands them pre-snap and maximizes his resources,” head Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

UVA travels to Wake Forest this weekend, and if Armstrong isn’t able to go, then the guy wearing #36--Lindell Stone will be under center.

Meanwhile Virginia tech suffered its first loss on Saturday to the high octane Tar Heels. North Carolina rolled up over 600 yards of offense. While the bulk of it came on the ground, the Hokies secondary was still depleted due to Covid issues. Coach Justin Fuente is hoping for more depth this week as they prep for Boston College.

Boston College will come to Lane Stadium with Notre dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec at the controls.

The Pittsburgh native has thrown for over 11-hundred yards in his first four games as an eagle, a feat no one else has accomplished.