Hokies, Cavs regrouping after weekend losses

Virginia – Virginia tech is back to the grind with another road challenge on tap. The offense was the unit put under stress the most by Wake Forest in a 23-16 loss. This week the defense will have its hands full with a Louisville team that has speed in multiple skill positions. But as coach Justin Fuente explains it all starts in honest evaluations in practice.

“I think evaluating yourself in an honest way and evaluating the opponent is an important part of game planning, on both sides of the ball. Can we hold up if we do this? Yes or no? How is this matchup going to play out for us? Who do we need to protect ? What do our guys do well compared to what the other team does well?,”Hokies head coach Justin Fuente says.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the Hokies and Cardinals will meet since the 2006 Gator Bowl. and this is their first matchups as ACC member schools.

Meanwhile, Virginia spent Saturday night knocking on the door of an upset at Miami but fell short 19-14. While most are looking at this as just another loss, Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall says he’s measuring each game in a different way-and eventually the results will follow.

“It’s process not outcome. That’s how you perform at your best. When outcome is just so ever-present and that’s what you’re kind of measured on. So this has been more, what we’re just calling ‘output not outcome,’ focusing on what you can give every single play, knowing that the outcome will manifest, at some point, it always does and always has in our program. When, I’m not sure. With this particular team this particular year, but the output, like what we can contribute is really where they are. And man I, we had a meeting this morning early and they’re resilient, they’re tough and they’re anxious to play again,” Mendenhall explained.

Despite being in this one to the end, Virginia falls to 1-4 and they welcome the 15th-ranked Tar Heels of North Carolina next.