Liberty cracks AP Top 25 Football poll for 1st time

In just its second full season at the FBS level, Liberty has cracked one of the nation’s top 25 polls, entering the Associated Press poll at No. 25 today.

With 118 votes in this week’s poll, the Flames (6-0) secured the final ranking spot in this week’s media poll. The Flames are ranked ahead of Northwestern (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who gathered 106 votes.

Today’s ranking marks the first time the Flames have been ranked in either FBS national poll since moving up to the FBS level. Liberty began the FBS reclassification process in 2017 and completed the transition prior to the start of the 2019 season.

With a 6-0 start to the 2020 campaign, Liberty has tied its best start to a season in program history. Liberty also started the 1989 and 2008 seasons with a 6-0 record.

Liberty is one of two FBS independent programs in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, joining fellow undefeated program BYU, who is ranked No. 9.

Liberty is also receiving votes in the Amway Coaches Poll. The Flames are the third program in the “Others Receiving Votes” listing with 92 votes.

This is the first time Liberty has been national ranked since the Flames were ranked No. 24 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the STATS FCS Poll on Nov. 7, 2016, during one of the Flames' final seasons at the FBS level.

Following last week’s bye week, No. 25 Liberty will travel to Blacksburg, Va., this weekend to face its second ACC foe of the season in Virginia Tech.

Liberty also recorded a program first when the Flames defeated Syracuse, 38-21, on Oct. 17, at the Carrier Dome, marking the program’s first-ever win over an ACC team.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.