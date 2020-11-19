Cavaliers welcome Abilene Christian to Charlottesville

Charlottesville, Va. – The Cavaliers are in the midst of a season rebound of epic proportions. UVA has gone from 1-3 and left out on the curb..to now within a win of the being 500- The close loss at Miami, followed by back-to-back wins over Carolina and Louisville, really boils down to just one factor. He’s 6-2, 215 and calls the signals for UVA.

”Rather than making it bigger and broader and other influencers that I think are present, having Brennan back-to-back-to-back, just having our quarterback available to play to play football, even though there are plenty of other factors. If you were just to say the biggest difference-so we’re not making it more less than it is --having our quarterback back and healthy and putting some consistent practice reps and games together it’s a pretty simple but probably most impactful answer,” Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

UVA’s 2020 ‘plus one’ is 1-4 Abilene Christian--an FCS opponent from West Texas that has never traveled to Virginia for any game. But Virginia’s players are taught to focus on “you” rather than “who”.

”Coach always has meetings like you don’t really care who were playing like you just got to prepare the same way each week week-in and week-out because it’s basically on us that we’re trying to prepare. It’s not like all we need to prepare for a certain team, like yeah the game plan is going to change but the preparation is just on us,” Cavaliers defensive end Mandy Alonzo said.

“I heard Mandy talking about it. You got to tell these young guys like ‘every week is the same here at in this program’ you know, middle of the week’s gonna be really hard and you got to prepare hard to plan opponent every week,” Cavaliers tight end Grant Misch says.

Abilene Christian and Virginia are set to kickoff at 4 p.m. from Scott Stadium.