Franklin County high school sees 7 student-athletes make college commitments

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Seven Franklin County student athletes made decisions on where they will take their talents after leaving the Eagles nest. The school had commitments from it’s soccer, lacrosse and baseball programs.

Maddie Chitwood will play soccer at the University of Lynchburg. Oscar Garcia will do the same at Bridgewater and his teammate Julian Nichols will be on the pitch at Ferrum.

Adriana Hart is heading to Newberry College for lacrosse. Jackson Nicholson will suit up for Averett’s lacrosse program.

John Michael Holley will play baseball for Averett while his teammate Michael Williams will take the diamond at nearby Radford University.