Armstrong, balance lead Virginia past Boston College, 43-32

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and ran 60 yards for another as Virginia beat Boston College 43-32 for its first victory ever against the Eagles. Armstrong finished with 130 rushing yards, including the 60-yarder in which he ran through the left side of the line and outran several defenders to the end zone. Virginia won its fourth straight.

The Eagles played without injured quarterback Phil Jukovec and running back David Bailey. Dennis Grosel filled in admirably, throwing for 520 yards and four scores. He had two costly interceptions. Virginia led 20-17 at halftime and scored the first 16 points after halftime.

“Brennan Armstrong continues to be exceptional and continues to get better and better and better,” said head coach Bronco Mendenahll.

“To have had the start we had without Brandon, and then obviously when he’s come back and to see where the team has gone, he certainly deserves a lot of credit. Robert Anae on our offensive side of the ball, the innovation, the use of resources, the plan, the design and the yield has also been, I think, very strong in terms of matching and making the best of what we have when we have it for each game.

“I think Boston College is a very good football team. I think they’re coached well. They’ve demonstrated that the entire year. And I think their culture is strong I think they’re very competitive. I think it was a great win for our program under very unique circumstances. I’m happy for our team.”

“I think I’m getting better every game. That just goes with preparation and just playing a lot more. I’m finally getting the hang of it. Knowing what I’ve got to do. Knowing what I’ve got to improve on. That’s kind of what I expected after I got a full season-ish in was to just to get better and better through each game,” said quarterback Brennan Armstrong.