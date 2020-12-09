’We will always be ready to play Virginia’: Hokies prepare for rivalry game against Cavaliers on Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – What was once a game that was supposed to open the season, Hokies defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt is ready to close the season on a high note against the University of Virginia.

“I think how things shaped up , yeah definitely, it’s good to play them last now,” he said. “I mean, if it was before, we would have loved to play them at the beginning of the year too. It doesn’t really matter, first game, third game, we will always be ready to play Virginia.”

According to tight end James Mitchell, preparation for the in state rival doesn’t look too different from anyone else, but the memory of last year’s loss is motivating.

“The thing i keep remembering is them storming the field,” he said. “I was in the end zone when they did. On the far end, had to walk all the way back, all the way through the crowd to get to our locker rom. That lives with me, it’s stuck in my head, we had a bad taste in our mouth after that one.”

The Cavaliers have been rolling in the second half of the season, winning four straight, including knocking off then No. 15 North Carolina. But their productive two quarterback system is what head coach Justin Fuente said makes their offense stand out.

“Two quarterbacks in the game, they’ve taken that to another level,” he said. “Whether it’s trick plays, or going in motion and sliding under the center, and running QB sneak on 3rd and 1.”

“[We have to] be disciplined, not run past the quarterback, don’t let them sit back there too long and extend plays, just have to be gap sound and do our job and we’ll be alright,” defensive lineman Justus Reed said.

Saturday may be the most important game for the Hokies this season.

“It’s on. It’s on. It’s plain and simple,” Hewitt said. “Nothing else needs to be said. When you have a good game plan, a good week of preparation, the simple fact of we have to go, we have to play. And from the start to the first play, we have to go.”

Kick off is at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and can be streamed on ACCN.