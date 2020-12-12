Liberty’s defense leads the way in win over Columbia International

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty allowed the fewest points ever in a game in program history, defeating Columbia International 76-23. Liberty improves to 5-3 on the season and extends its home winning streak to 26-games, which is the third longest in Division I.

First Half

Liberty couldn’t have asked for a better start on offense, shooting 70 percent in the first eight minutes of the game, jumping out to a 20-2 lead. Liberty would go on a 16-0 run midway through the half, which included 10 assists. Liberty’s defense made it difficult for Columbia International all throughout the first half, as the Rams managed to make just four field goals (4-22) in the first 20 minutes. Liberty would go into the break with a 47-9 lead.

Second Half

The Flames remained steady on offense in the second half, scoring 26 points in the latter half, while remaining exceptional on defense. The Flames forced CIU to shoot 32 percent (8-25) in the second half and just one made three-pointer.

Key Stats & Notes

· Columbia International’s 26 points is the fewest points Liberty has ever allowed an opponent to score in a game in program history. The previous low was 33 points against Clarks Summit on Dec. 16, 2016.

· Columbia International’s nine points in the first half is the fewest amount of points Liberty has allowed in a half. The previous low was 11 vs. Trinity Baptist College on Dec. 2, 2019.

· Thirteen of Liberty’s 15 players that saw game action scored against CIU

· Shiloh Robinson earned his first career start.

· Isiah Warfield scored his first collegiate bucket, scoring 10 points.

· Marten Maide scored his first collegiate bucket, scoring three points.

· Liberty outscored Columbia International 42-18 inside the paint.

· Liberty’s bench outscored Columbia International’s bench 40-9.

Thoughts from Head Coach Ritchie McKay

“We were much more intentional about making it hard on every possession. I thought our starters did a great job of setting the tone. Columbia International has played pretty well against Division I’s with their full contingency. So I thought this was going to be a lot tougher and I think our guys had a lot more to do with that than Columbia International not playing as well.”

Up Next

Liberty will continue its homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 15, against South Carolina State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.