Radford boys earn season-opening win on the hardwoods

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats defeated the Giles Spartans 69-12 in a season opener that featured a Three Rivers District matchup. Coach Rick Cormany’s crew played a complete game from start to finish and it started with the younger Cormany’s-- Cam and Gavin.

Cam Cormany started the game with back-to-back three pointers, followed up by one from the wing by Gavin. The two combined for 25 points for the game, as the Bobcats made 13 three pointers in the win.

P.J. Prioleau started and contributed two buckets in his first action since tearing his ACL during the 2019 football season.

Radford athletics director Greg Wade said it was a blessing to be able to open the season with COVID-19 restrictions in place and they were in close contact with health professionals to ensure a safe start.

“We are in close contact with our superintendent Mr. Brown and with Dr. Bissell and we had it go through with her blessing and she really wants, through safety, to be in school and and also with our activities. For our kids this is a huge outlet,” said Wade.

Some of those safety protocols included periodic cleaning of the basketballs, an increased number of balls used, no tipoff to start the game, each player had his own water bottle, and players spread out on the bench to ensure social distancing.