Hokies tight end James Mitchell returning for senior season

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Twitter video released on Monday evening, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell revealed that he will be returning to Blacksburg for his senior season.
Isaiah 40:31 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ggtg pic.twitter.com/peEq5VOGX2— James Mitchell (@j_mitch82) December 28, 2020
The Junior from Big Stone Gap was the third leading receiver for the Hokies in 2020, with 435 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games. Mitchell also served as a punt returner a few times during the season.
This will certainly bring depth and experience to the Hokies receiving core, one that will feature a solid tight end room with the likes of Drake Deiuliis and Nick Gallo.