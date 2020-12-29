Hokies tight end James Mitchell returning for senior season

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Twitter video released on Monday evening, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell revealed that he will be returning to Blacksburg for his senior season.

The Junior from Big Stone Gap was the third leading receiver for the Hokies in 2020, with 435 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games. Mitchell also served as a punt returner a few times during the season.

This will certainly bring depth and experience to the Hokies receiving core, one that will feature a solid tight end room with the likes of Drake Deiuliis and Nick Gallo.