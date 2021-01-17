Liberty bounces back with win at Stetson

DeLAND, Fla – Liberty bounced back to end in its weekend series at Stetson with an impressive defensive performance and a 68-58 win over the Hatters. Liberty improves to 12-5 this season and 4-2 in the ASUN Conference while Stetson falls to 4-6 and 2-2 in conference.

First Half

Liberty’s bench came in the game and made an immediate impact, led by Keegan McDowell and Drake Dobbs sparking Liberty’s offense. McDowell led all scorers in the first half with eight points while Chris Parker was right behind him with seven points. Despite limiting Stetson to shooting 29 percent from the field, the Hatters were able to grab 11 offensive rebounds, giving Stetson four second chance points. The Flames were able to go into the break with a 32-27 lead.

Second Half

Liberty went on a 10-1 run early in the second half to jump out to a 46-33 lead sparked by Blake Preston scoring eight points during the run. The Hatters would fight back, going on a 6-0 run to come within seven points (46-39) and the Flames responded with a 9-0 run to jump back to a double-digit lead. Rob Perry did his best to mount a comeback for the Hatters, scoring 13 points in the second half but the Flames were able to hold on for the win.

Key Stats & Notes

Darius McGhee recorded a career-high 11 rebounds.

Liberty had four players score double-figures led by Chris Parker’s 12 points.

Parker led Liberty with four assists.

Liberty outscored Stetson 40-24 inside the paint.

Liberty’s bench outscored Stetson’s bench 22-15.

Liberty shot 50 percent from the field, while holding Stetson to 34 percent.

Thoughts from Head Coach Ritchie McKay

“I felt like we were much more like ourselves and we were willing to earn victory tonight and that is the character of this group. We will always respond when we have felt like we haven’t done what we are committed to doing. I felt like we had a commitment tonight to being sound defensively, taking care of the ball and getting good shots.”