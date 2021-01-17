No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson to stay perfect in ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory. The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18. The Cavaliers tied their season high with 15 3-pointers and had their biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Wake Forest 70-34 in February of 2015. Virginia won its fifth straight since losing to No. 1 Gonzaga last month.

“We’re learning about our team, we’re growing, we’re becoming steadier,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett.

“I know we have guys that are older in age, but we’ve got three guys that have not played in a Virginia basketball uniform for a game, so there’s a newness there that I think, an identity has to be formed. How hard we have to defend, how we have to play to beat good teams and that’s just gotten better from after the Gonzaga game. True humble pie, right? I think we responded well, when it was Notre Dame next and then, just kept taking the right steps and thought it was a good effort obviously all the way around. And some really good individual performances.”