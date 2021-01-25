Tyrece Radford suspended indefinitely from all Virginia Tech men’s basketball activities

Villanova's Collin Gillespie, left, knocks the ball from Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Hokies have suspended Tyrece Radford from all men’s basketball team activities indefinitely, according to a team statement posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

The redshirt sophomore was a guard for the Hokies and was also the ACC player of the week earlier this month.

According to the statement, Radford was suspended for “not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.”

The team did not specify the exact reason for his suspension, and said no more information will be released until the situation is resolved.