Hokies take down Tar Heels for a second time this season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was yet another single-digit margin of victory---this time with the Virginia Tech women on the right side of score.

Elizabeth Kitley helped fuel the offense as the Hokies started off on a 9-0 run. The sophomore would finish with a game-high 27 points and Aisha Sheppard found the range, knocking down 5 three pointers on her way to a 16 point performance.

1/31/2021, UNC at VT, ACC women's basketball. (Jon Fleming)

Petra Holesinski led the Tar Heels with 21 points on Sunday, including a crucial jumper with under 5 seconds to play, cutting the Virginia Tech lead down to 2.

But the Hokies stellar shooting from the free throw line, 15-of-18, propelled them to a 73-69 victory.

“Really good win,” head coach Kenny Brooks said.

“At times in the game we looked exceptionally well. Executed, good energy, we played well during stretches and we’ve got to continue to build.”

Next up for the Hokies is a road trip to take on Pittsburgh on Thursday, 7 p.m. tip.