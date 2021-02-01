Liberty women get the weekend sweep of Jacksonville

Bella Smuda scored a career-high 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the Flames 78-52 win over Jacksonville

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Much like the weather outside, the Flames shooting was cold in the first half but a strong rebounding performance led to an impressive 78-52 win over Jacksonville. The win bumped the Flames win streak to 11 and proved to be the program’s 16th straight win over an ASUN opponent.

The Dolphins saw freshman Khalela Hayes score a game-high 17 points but they dropped their sixth straight game overall.

Liberty outrebounded Jacksonville 52-26 leading to 30 second-chance points. Bella Smuda tallied a career-high 15 points and career-high 12 rebounds. Bridgete Rettstatt led the team with 16 points.

Liberty is currently scheduled to play at North Florida Saturday and Sunday, with tipoff slated for 2 p.m. each afternoon at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. However, the ASUN Conference schedule is subject to change.