WATCH: Fleming and Radford boys get wins on the hardwoods Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – On senior night at William Fleming, Mickey Hardy’s Colonels paced themselves in a 59-43 victory over Franklin County. The Colonels had 3 players score in double-figures, including Elijah Mitchell with 19 and C.J. Goode at 16 points. The Eagles were led by Eli Foutz who notched 11 points.
In Daleville, the highly touted Radford Bobcats put their show on the road, earning a 65-55 win over Lord Botetourt. The three-point machine, Cam Cormany, tallied 23 points in the win for the Bobcats. Other scores from Tuesday night included:
BOYS SCORES:
Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43
E.C. Glass 75, Heritage 64
GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32
Northside 91, Glenvar 54
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55
Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55
Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43
GIRLS SCORES:
Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30
E.C. Glass 74, Heritage 10
Nelson County 46, Altavista 36
Northside 46, Glenvar 42
Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43
Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22
William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34