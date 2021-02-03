WATCH: Fleming and Radford boys get wins on the hardwoods Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – On senior night at William Fleming, Mickey Hardy’s Colonels paced themselves in a 59-43 victory over Franklin County. The Colonels had 3 players score in double-figures, including Elijah Mitchell with 19 and C.J. Goode at 16 points. The Eagles were led by Eli Foutz who notched 11 points.

In Daleville, the highly touted Radford Bobcats put their show on the road, earning a 65-55 win over Lord Botetourt. The three-point machine, Cam Cormany, tallied 23 points in the win for the Bobcats. Other scores from Tuesday night included:

BOYS SCORES:

Cave Spring 66, William Byrd 43

E.C. Glass 75, Heritage 64

GW-Danville 62, Patrick County 32

Northside 91, Glenvar 54

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Salem 55

Radford 65, Lord Botetourt 55

Timberlake Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 52

William Fleming 59, Franklin County 43

GIRLS SCORES:

Cave Spring 44, William Byrd 30

E.C. Glass 74, Heritage 10

Nelson County 46, Altavista 36

Northside 46, Glenvar 42

Patrick County 58, GW-Danville 8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Salem 43

Timberlake Christian 46, Blue Ridge Christian 22

William Fleming 45, Franklin County 34