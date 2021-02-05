Bedford High schools Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River return to play

Bedford, VA – Bedford county student athletes got the green light tonight to get back on the playing field for the VHSL Fall season(transplanted to the spring).

The first practices to begin for football, competition cheer and sideline cheer immediately.

Cross country, golf and volleyball to begin practices on the February 15th.

The decision includes varsity sports at Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River high schools, involving the Seminole and Blue Ridge districts.

The first play date is Feb 22nd for football and March 1 for all others.

Volleyball is approved for play with masks, and JV play beginning in-county only with more discussion coming at the February 18th meeting.

