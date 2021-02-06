No. 16 Virginia Tech escapes with overtime win in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon. Hunter Cattoor’s two late free throws secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

“We’re up 11 and we’re in great shape and we kicked a couple of things but to their credit, hung in there and found a way to win and to do that on the road is a big deal, I’m awfully proud of our team,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies. Cattoor, who had14 points, forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74. The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.

“The coaches and all my teammates have been telling me to be a lot more aggressive so I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to get the wins and get the job done. At the end of the day, that’s the only thing that really matters,” said Hokies forward Justyn Mutts.

Ad

“I had an opportunity to go in and help the team when we needed it and I just went in and tried my best to help offensively and defensively and we came away with the win,” said Hokies guard Joe Bamisile.