Radford Bobcats ready for fresh start in 2021 following injury riddled season

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Bobcats are consistently the team to watch in the New River Valley and beyond. After a 9-3 finish last season that was riddled with injuries, the bobcats used the 13 months away from the gridiron to hit the weight room, getting stronger and tougher through the adversity many teams have faced.

They’re returning star players like quarterback Zane Rupe. and running back P.J. Prioleau, but they’re really shaping up to be a

“We’re definitely missing some key players we lost a lot of big names like Kip Green, Ben Cox, and Andrew Olgerson, that’s something that happens every year, you lose names, and you gotta move on to next year,” guard Spender Perdue said. “People are going to step up. What we have to focus on is trying to get a little stronger, be more efficient, maybe not be as big up front but we can say we’re pretty well coordinated and work really well together, that would be the biggest thing.”

“I think the extra time and extra work we were able to put in, because we’ve been out here all summer, I think it will help us a lot because we put in a lot more work than we did last year,” corner Xavier Cobbs said. “I feel like we will be a lot better than we were last year too.”

The Bobcats open up at home on February 22nd against Giles.