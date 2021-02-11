40ºF

Ad

Sports

Louisville at Virginia Tech hoops postponed

Game is second Hokies contest canceled this week (FSU 2/9)

theacc.com, ACC Conference

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Louisville Cardinals, ACC Men's Basketball
Virginia Tech's Mike Young, center top, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Virginia Tech's Mike Young, center top, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, February 13 has been postponed and is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 3. Time and network designation will be determined at a later date.

The postponement follows the continuing quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.