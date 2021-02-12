WATCH: Patrick Henry boys win region 5D championship, Cave Spring girls, Northside boys advance in 3D

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday was a busy evening for the Roanoke hoops. Over at Patrick Henry, the Region 5D finals were underway, Patriots facing the William Fleming Colonels. Two teams loaded with talent, it was a close battle all the way to the end. Patrick Henry the victor, winning 66-65, and claiming back-to-back region titles. Patrick Henry will face the winner of Potomac Falls versus Stonebridge in the first round of the State Championship.

At Northside, another cross-town rivalry between the Vikings and Lord Botetourt Cavaliers. Lord Botetourt leading most of the way, but the Vikings pulled ahead late in the fourth. Cavalier’s Conner Tilley sank a three to send it to overtime, but Northside came out on top, beating Lord Botetourt 80-74. The Vikings will head to Abingdon Saturday to play for the 3D Region Championship.

On the hardwood at Cave Spring, the girls taking on 5 seed Lord Botetourt. The Cavaliers kept it close in the first half, but the Knights prevailed, winning 53-47. They will host Carroll county on Saturday.

Ad

Parry McCluer versus George Wythe postponed until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Boys Basketball Scores:

Patrick Henry 66, William Fleming 65

Northside 80, Lord Botetourt 74

Abingdon 60, Cave Spring 46

Girls Basketball Scores:

Cave Spring 53, Lord Botetourt 57

Carroll County 65, Northside 40

Honaker 68, Rural Retreat 30

Thomas Walker 69, Chilhowie 45